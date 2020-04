Hawaiʻi Island police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a Pāhoa woman who was reported missing.

65-year-old Jan Shon Liao was last seen at about 10:00 a.m., on March 31, 2020 on South Mano St. in Hawaiian Beaches.

Liao is described as Chinese, 5-feet-1-inch, 130 pounds with short gray hair and brown eyes. Wearing a pink shirt, shorts and a red bandana around her neck.

She has a medical condition that requires medication.