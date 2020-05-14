Hawaii island police locate missing Pahoa woman

UPDATE: Hawaiʻi Island Police have located Jan Shon Liao, the 65-year-old Pāhoa woman who had been missing since Wednesday, May 13.

Liao was located Thursday, May 14, at 8:30 a.m. after she returned home to her residence. She was located in good health.

Police would like to thank members of the public who assisted in calling police with information and leads during the time Liao was missing.

Hawaiʻi Island Police are requesting the public’s assistance in locating a 65-year-old Pāhoa woman who was reported missing on Wednesday, May 13.

Jan Shon Liao was last seen walking away from her Hawaiian Beaches residence around 8:45 p.m. Wednesday evening.

Liao is described as 5-feet-1-inch tall, 130 pounds, brown eyes, and gray hair. She was last seen wearing a red and white-colored shirt, brown shorts, and carrying a multi-colored bag.

Police ask anyone with information on her whereabouts to call Lieutenant Rio Amon-Wilkins of the Area I Criminal Investigation Section at (808) 961-2252 or email rio.amon-wilkins@hawaiicounty.gov or the police department’s non-emergency number at (808) 935-3311.