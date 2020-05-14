Hawaii island police locate missing Pahoa woman

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

UPDATE: Hawaiʻi Island Police have located Jan Shon Liao, the 65-year-old Pāhoa woman who had been missing since Wednesday, May 13.

Liao was located Thursday, May 14, at 8:30 a.m. after she returned home to her residence. She was located in good health.

Police would like to thank members of the public who assisted in calling police with information and leads during the time Liao was missing.    

Hawaiʻi Island Police are requesting the public’s assistance in locating a 65-year-old Pāhoa woman who was reported missing on Wednesday, May 13.

Jan Shon Liao was last seen walking away from her Hawaiian Beaches residence around 8:45 p.m. Wednesday evening.

Liao is described as 5-feet-1-inch tall, 130 pounds, brown eyes, and gray hair. She was last seen wearing a red and white-colored shirt, brown shorts, and carrying a multi-colored bag.

Police ask anyone with information on her whereabouts to call Lieutenant Rio Amon-Wilkins of the Area I Criminal Investigation Section at (808) 961-2252 or email rio.amon-wilkins@hawaiicounty.gov or the police department’s non-emergency number at (808) 935-3311.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

81° / 65°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 81° 65°

Friday

83° / 66°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 10% 83° 66°

Saturday

82° / 67°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 10% 82° 67°

Sunday

81° / 67°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 10% 81° 67°

Monday

79° / 67°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 79° 67°

Tuesday

80° / 67°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 80° 67°

Wednesday

80° / 67°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 80° 67°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

78°

11 AM
Mostly Sunny
20%
78°

78°

12 PM
Few Showers
40%
78°

79°

1 PM
Showers
40%
79°

78°

2 PM
Showers
40%
78°

78°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
78°

77°

4 PM
Few Showers
30%
77°

76°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
76°

75°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
75°

74°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
74°

72°

8 PM
Mostly Clear
10%
72°

71°

9 PM
Clear
10%
71°

70°

10 PM
Clear
10%
70°

68°

11 PM
Clear
10%
68°

68°

12 AM
Clear
10%
68°

67°

1 AM
Clear
10%
67°

66°

2 AM
Clear
10%
66°

66°

3 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
66°

66°

4 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
66°

66°

5 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
66°

66°

6 AM
Mostly Sunny
10%
66°

69°

7 AM
Sunny
10%
69°

73°

8 AM
Mostly Sunny
10%
73°

77°

9 AM
Mostly Sunny
10%
77°

79°

10 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
79°

Trending Stories