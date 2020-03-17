Hawaii Island police searching for Tiarre K. Kobayashi

HILO (KHON2) – The Hawaii Island Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating Tiarre K. Kobayashi.

Kobayashi is a 21-year-old woman who is frequently seen in Hilo and Puna.

She is wanted for multiple bench warrants and an arrest warrant for Resisting an Order to Stop, Reckless Driving, two counts of Excessive Speeding, Duty of Approaching Vehicle and Driving Without a License.

Kobayashi is described as being 5-feet 1-inch, approximately 110 pounds, with long brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the police department’s non-emergency number (808)935-3311.