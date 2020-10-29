Hawaii Island police searching for suspect in credit card fraud case

Image of suspect taken from video surveillance. (Courtesy of Hawaii Police Department)

KONA, Hawaii (KHON2) — Police need the public’s help in identifying a suspect connected to a credit card fraud case on Hawaii Island.

According to the Hawaii Police Department, officers responded to a report of a car break-in at the Kekaha Kai Beach Park on Oct. 22 around 12:30 p.m. Police said that the suspect also took credit cards and other items from the vehicle.

Later that day, video surveillance captured the suspect using the stolen cards at several businesses in the South Kohala District.

The suspect is described to have a medium build and a tan complexion. He was seen wearing a multi-colored face covering, white sunglasses, a yellow short-sleeved shirt with the letters ‘RX’ printed on the front and a light-colored baseball hat with a Nintendo controller printed on the front.

The man also has a star-shaped tattoo on the top of each hand, a tattoo sleeve on his right arm, an unknown tattoo on his left arm and a diamond-shaped tattoo near his left eye.

After the suspect used the credit cards, he left in a black Chrysler 300 sedan with chrome rims and dark-tinted windows.

If you know this man, contact Sergeant Erich Jackson at (808) 887-3090 or Erich.Jackson@hawaiicounty.gov. You can also call the police department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311.

Tipsters who want to remain anonymous can also call CrimeStoppers at 961-8300. You may also be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.

