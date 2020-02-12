Hawaii Island police searching for missing 24-year-old Oregon woman

Hawaiʻi Island Police are searching for a 24-year-old Oregon woman who was reported missing.

Megan May Funderburk was last seen in Hilo on February 9th in the area of the Wainaku Scenic Point.

She is described as being 5-feet-9-inches, 117 pounds with hazel eyes and blond hair, a tattoo of the Star of David on her chest, and was last seen wearing a gray long-sleeved cut-off top and unknown color pants

Police ask anyone with information on his whereabouts to call the Police Department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311.