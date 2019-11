Hawaii Island police is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Bryce Dustin Feary.

The 34-year-old was out on work furlough and failed to return to the Hale Nani Correctional Facility in Hilo on Cctober 1st.

He’s 5 ft 11 inches tall and weighs 170 pounds.

He has a green pyramid tattoo, a green cross on his left calf and other tattoos on his right upper arm.

If you know where he is, call Hawaii Island police.