The search for Alan Delatorre, a missing diver in Kailua-Kona continues Tuesday morning.

Hawaii Island Police say that a 45-year-old man went for a night dive on Friday and never returned.

They found a dive buoy that they believe belongs to Delatorre.

It was about 100 yards off-shore from an area known as Bubba’s Beach.

Clothing and dive equipment were also found, as well as his truck on Ali’i Drive.

If you have any information, call Hawaii Island Police.