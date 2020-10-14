Hawaii Island police respond to incident at Keaau School

KEAʻAU, Hawaii (KHON2) — Hawaii Island police are investigating an incident at Kea’au School.

Reports came in Wednesday morning of an incident involving an employee at Kea’au School. Police report that there are no active threats to any student or person on campus and the situation is under control.

The Hawaii County Police Department also add that there is currently no danger to the public.

No further details have been given at this time.

