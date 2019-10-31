Hawaii island police make big push to hire new officers

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Police Department is looking to fill dozens of positions. Police say there are currently 434 sworn officers and 49 vacancies. That number will be 52 by the end of the year.

Police say the empty positions make it harder for their officers.

“It can be taxing for the officers that are working the extra hours. They’re either coming in early for their shift or staying late to take up that position that we’re trying to fill,” said Sgt. Jason Grouns, Hawaii Police Department.

He said with what’s happening up on Mauna Kea, they’ve been spread even thinner.

“We do have officers up there at times. We’ve pulled officers off districts for that and adjusted our work schedules,” said Grouns.

They have created new positions to help officers in the districts, which are part of the vacancies.

He said finding the right people for the job can be difficult.

“The challenges that we face or that we’ve faced lately, the previous recruitments is finding qualified officers, officers that – I’m sorry applicants – that are actually driven to do the job of a police officer,” said Grouns.

He said some of the qualifications they look for include not having a criminal record and graduation from high school. The applicant must also be 21 by the time they graduate from their recruitment class.

In their last graduating class, out of about a hundred applicants, only 16 became police officers.

Grouns said recruitment hasn’t always been easy.

“I did see a slight drop of after we lost officer Kaliloa last year when he was fatally shot. I think that did have an affect on some people. It did bring to them the realization of the hazards of the job,” said Grouns.

Grouns said a being a policeman is worth it.

“The community service that we give is second to none. Its so rewarding going out there and helping the community,” said Grouns. “It is a very high paced environment, and it can go from being a boring day of a couple traffic accidents and tickets to switching at the drop of a dime to being something very exciting and possibly dangerous.”

Recruitment begins on Sunday, Nov. 3. For more information on requirements and how to apply, you can visit the Hawaii Police Department page.