HONOLULU (KHON2) – Hawaii Island police arrested 19 people for driving under the influence during the week of Aug. 8 through Aug. 14, 2022.

Two of the 19 drivers were involved in a traffic accident and another two drivers were under the legal drinking age of 21 years old.

HPD said this year there have been 632 DUI arrests. The pace is lower than last year during this time frame. HPD said last year they made 697 arrests which is an overall decrease of 9.3 percent.

Traffic accidents continue to be a problem on the Big Island, so far this year there have been 502 major traffic accidents compared to 495 traffic accidents last year. That’s an increase of 1.4 percent.

To date, HPD reports 23 fatal crashes resulting in 25 fatalities. Last year during this time there were 13 fatal crashes with 13 fatalities.

Puna, South Hilo and Kona have the most DUI arrests on the Big Island. HPD is warning the public about the dangers of drinking and driving and says it’s not just costly, but it could cost your life.

