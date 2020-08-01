Hawaii Island police looking for information on 2001 cold case murder

HILO, Hawaii (KHON2) — The Hawaii County Police Department is renewing its request for information about an unsolved murder that happened in 2001.

Patrol officers on Janauary 31, 2001, responded to a 5:17 p.m. call from a person who passed by a man’s body. The caller said that it was laying on the shoulder of the roadway of the old Hilo Coast Processing Plan Road. Officers located the man’s body and an autopsy revealed that the man died from a gunshot wound.

Officials identified the victim as 19-year-old Kallen James Agliam.

HPD is asking anyone with information about this case to contact Detective Derek Morimoto of the Area I Criminal Investigation Section at (808) 961-2380, or by email at Derek.Morimoto@hawaiicounty.gov.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the island-wide CrimeStoppers number at 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.00. CrimeStoppers is a volunteer program run by ordinary citizens who want to keep their community safe. CrimeStoppers does not record calls or subscribe to any Caller ID service. All CrimeStoppers information is kept confidential.

