Hawaii Island police investigating report of a body discovered in South Kohala

Hawaiʻi Island Police are conducting a criminal investigation after the discovery of a body Wednesday morning near ʻAnaehoʻomalu Bay in the district of South Kohala.

The identity of the female body is being withheld pending positive identification and notification of next of kin. However, the body was located in the general area where Smriti Saxena (F-41 of Bellevue, Washington) was reported as a missing person and last seen Tuesday evening (February 18).

Sonam Saxena (M-43 of Bellevue, Washington) had been arrested on the count of Murder in the second- degree as detectives with the Area II Criminal Investigation Section are continuing this investigation. An autopsy is scheduled to determine the exact cause of death.

Police ask anyone who may have been in the area of the south beach area of ʻAnaehoʻomalu Bay Tuesday evening (February 18) to please contact Detective Keith Simeona at (808) 326-4646 x281 or email Keith.Simeona@hawaiicounty.gov or the police department’s non-emergency number at (808) 935-3311.