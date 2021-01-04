Hawaii Island police investigating excavator theft from Waikoloa area

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating an excavator that was stolen by unknown suspects from the Waikoloa area. The item is valued at $35,000.

South Kohala patrol officers responded to reports of a theft on Jan. 2. Upon arrival, officers at the scene determined that a 2008 yellow and black-colored CAT 303CR Mini Excavator had been taken from an agricultural lot.

Police say it happened sometime between 9 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 1 and 7 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 2.

The excavator is said to feature a decal with the letters “T & B” in white-colored lettering on a black-colored background.



Police ask anyone with any information regarding the theft or the whereabouts of the stolen excavator to contact Officer Kuilee Dela Cruz of the South Kohala Patrol Division via email at Kuilee.DelaCruz@hawaiicounty.gov, or call 887-3080.

Members of the public may also call the police department’s non-emergency number at 935-3311 with information.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the islandwide Crime Stoppers number at 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.