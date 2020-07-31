Hawaii Island police investigate armed home invasion in Pahoa

PAHOA, Hawaii (KHON2) — An early morning robbery is being investigated by police on Hawaii Island.

This happened on July 30 in the Pahoa area just before 5 a.m.

According to police, patrol officers responded to a home on the 3700 block of Highway 130 for a report of an armed robbery.

Police got in contact with a 43-year-old man and five other victims ranging in age from 15-years-old to 41-years-old. The victims reported to police that around four to five men with guns forced their way into their home, tied them up, and removed several items.

Police said that two male victims were assaulted. The assault gave the two victims minor injuries and declined medical treatment.

HPD reported that the suspects in the investigation are described to be between five-feet and seven-inches tall to six-feet fall. Police add that they believe that the suspects are local men who spoke pidgin.

The six-foot tall male suspect had a slender build and the other suspects had husky builds, police say. They were all wearing dark clothing which covered them head to toe. They wore gloves and had their faces obscured with various coverings.

The suspects left the residence in a single vehicle, and the description of it is unknown.

Detectives responded to the scene and classified the case as robbery, burglary, assault, unlawful imprisonment and terroristic threatening.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding this incident to contact Detective Grant Todd at (808) 961-2381, by email at grant.todd@hawaiicounty.gov or the police department’s non-emergency number at (808) 935-3311.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the island-wide CrimeStoppers number at 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.00. CrimeStoppers is a volunteer program run by ordinary citizens who want to keep their community safe. CrimeStoppers does not record calls or subscribe to any Caller ID service. All CrimeStoppers information is kept confidential.

