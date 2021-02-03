Hawaii Island police identify victim of fatal Highway 19 crash

File – Location of the fatal crash on Jan. 31, 2021, in Honomu, Hawaii.

HONOMU, Hawaii (KHON2) — Police on Hawaii Island identified the victim of the fatal crash at the intersection of Highway 19 and Honomu Road on Sunday, Jan. 31, as 67-year-old Timothy N. Shepherd of Kamuela, Hawaii.

Officials said, Shepherd was heading south on Highway 19 on a motorcycle when he was hit by a northbound vehicle turning left from Highway 19 onto Honomu Road.

The 67-year-old motorcyclist was found unresponsive at the scene, according to police. He was transported to Hilo Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead at 4:24 p.m.

The incident has been classified as second-degree negligent homicide by the East Hawaii Traffic Enforcement Unit. Inattention to driving and failure to yield are believed to be major contributors in the crash.

Anyone with information about this crash can call the East Hawaii Traffic Unit at (808)-961-2339 or Crime Stoppers at (808)-961-8300 if they would like to remain anonymous.