Hawaii Island police have arrested five motorists for DUI in a week

During the week of March 30, 2020, through April 5, 2020, Hawaiʻi Island Police arrested five motorists for driving under the influence of an intoxicant. One of the drivers was involved in a traffic accident. None of the drivers was under the age of 21.



So far this year, there have been 267 DUI arrests compared with 311 during the same period last year, a decrease of 14.1 percent.

There have been 239 major accidents so far this year compared with 261 during the same period last year, a decrease of 8.4 percent.

To date, there were 7 fatal crashes, resulting in 7 fatalities, compared with 3 fatal crashes, resulting in 3 fatalities for the same time last year. This represents an increase of 133.3 percent for fatal crashes and 133.3 percent for fatalities.

DUI roadblocks and patrols will continue islandwide.