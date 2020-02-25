Hawaii island police cracking down on motorists for driving under the influence

During the week of February 17, 2020, through February 23, 2020, Hawaiʻi Island Police arrested 22 motorists for driving under the influence of an intoxicant. Four of the drivers were involved in a traffic accident. None of the drivers were under the age of 21.

So far this year, there have been 169 DUI arrests compared with 175 during the same period last year, a decrease of 3.4 percent.

There have been 155 major accidents so far this year compared with 142 during the same period last year, an increase of 9.2 percent.

To date, there were 5 fatal crashes, resulting in 5 fatalities, compared with 2 fatal crashes, resulting in 2 fatalities for the same time last year. This represents an increase of 150 percent for fatal crashes and 150 percent for fatalities.

DUI roadblocks and patrols will continue islandwide.