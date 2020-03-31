Hawaii Island police arrest Puna man for several offenses stemming from a domestic incident

Hawaiʻi Police have arrested a 53-year-old man Puna man for several offenses stemming from a domestic incident that occurred in Puna Monday, March 30.

At 2:54 p.m., Puna patrol officers responded to a report of a physical domestic incident involving a male and an injured female at a Melekule Street residence in the Orchidland Subdivision. Officers arrived and located a 51-year-old female with injuries to her hand and jaw, informing police that she was assaulted by her spouse. The victim also reported that he had fired a gun at her as she ran from the residence. The victim was not injured by the shots and refused medical treatment. The suspect, who is identified as 53-y,ear-old Rick Bowen of Puna, was taken into custody without incident.

Detectives from the Area I Juvenile Aid Section are continuing this investigation, and the residence has been secured pending the execution of a search warrant.

Bowen remains in custody at the police cellblock while detectives continue the investigation. Detectives are investigating this case as attempted murder.