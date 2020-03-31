Hawaii Island police arrest Puna man for several offenses stemming from a domestic incident

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

Hawaiʻi Police have arrested a 53-year-old man Puna man for several offenses stemming from a domestic incident that occurred in Puna Monday, March 30.

At 2:54 p.m., Puna patrol officers responded to a report of a physical domestic incident involving a male and an injured female at a Melekule Street residence in the Orchidland Subdivision. Officers arrived and located a 51-year-old female with injuries to her hand and jaw, informing police that she was assaulted by her spouse. The victim also reported that he had fired a gun at her as she ran from the residence. The victim was not injured by the shots and refused medical treatment. The suspect, who is identified as 53-y,ear-old Rick Bowen of Puna, was taken into custody without incident.

Detectives from the Area I Juvenile Aid Section are continuing this investigation, and the residence has been secured pending the execution of a search warrant.

Bowen remains in custody at the police cellblock while detectives continue the investigation. Detectives are investigating this case as attempted murder.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story