Hawaii Island officials issue more than 100 citations at Kehena Black Sand Beach over 4 Sundays

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii County police, State conservation enforcement officers and deputy sheriffs handed out more than 100 citations at Kehena Black Sand Beach in Puna over the past four Sundays.

Officials with the Department of Land and Natural Resources (DLNR) say regular patrols of the entire Puna coastline will continue.

Authorities went out to enforce State and County laws regarding alcohol consumption, drug use and public nudity. The Public Safety Department deputy director for law enforcement says illegal and unsafe activity will not be tolerated.

“The Sheriffs Division, along with its other law enforcement partners will not tolerate unsafe and illegal activities on Hawaii’s beaches and in parks. We will take appropriate action to deter this type of behavior to ensure a safe environment for our community.” Jordan Lowe, Public Safety Department Law Enforcement deputy director.

A total of 123 citations were issued by officers who swept Kehena Beach on Sunday, April 4, Sunday, April 11, Sunday, April 18 and Sunday, April 25. Dozens of vehicles were given tickets for expired safety inspections, lack of insurance and other violations on the highway next to the beach.

Over 200 masks were also handed out by officers during the sweeps.

Hawaii County Police Chief Paul Ferreira said, “The joint enforcement efforts in this area have been in response to concerns raised by the community, and the Hawai`i Police Department appreciates the collaborative efforts by all law enforcement agencies involved. We also appreciate the community’s understanding and cooperative response to our officers that have been monitoring the activities in the Kalapana Seaview Estates to reduce the spread of the coronavirus.”