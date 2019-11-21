Breaking News
Hawaii Island man killed in a helicopter crash in Afghanistan
Courtesy: U.S. Army

A Hawaii Island man has been identified as one of two U.S. Service Members killed in a helicopter crash in Afghanistan.

The defense department says, Kirk T. Fuchigami Jr. died when his helicopter crashed while providing security for troops on the ground in Eastern Afghanistan.

The 25-year-old Fuchigami and the the second victim, Chief Warrant Officer David Knadle from Texas, were assigned to a unit from Fort Hood.

Wednesday’s crash is still under investigation.

The Taliban claimed to have shot down the helicopter, but the U.S. military has dismissed that claim as false.

My heart and world is completely shattered to tell you that my husband, Kirk Takeshi Fuchigami Jr. has been called back…

Posted by McKenzie Norman Fuchigami on Thursday, November 21, 2019

