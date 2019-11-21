Hawaii Island man killed in a helicopter crash in Afghanistan

A Hawaii Island man has been identified as one of two U.S. Service Members killed in a helicopter crash in Afghanistan.

The defense department says, Kirk T. Fuchigami Jr. died when his helicopter crashed while providing security for troops on the ground in Eastern Afghanistan.

The 25-year-old Fuchigami and the the second victim, Chief Warrant Officer David Knadle from Texas, were assigned to a unit from Fort Hood.

Wednesday’s crash is still under investigation.

The Taliban claimed to have shot down the helicopter, but the U.S. military has dismissed that claim as false.