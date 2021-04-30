Hawaii Island library offers free activity kits in Mauna Kea Observatories’ AstroDay science event

FILE – In this Sunday, July 14, 2019, file photo, the sun sets behind telescopes at the summit of Mauna Kea. (AP Photo/Caleb Jones, File)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Thelma Parker Memorial Public and School Library is joining the Mauna Kea Observatories’ AstroDay science event from Friday, April 30, to Sunday, May 2, at Prince Kuhio Plaza in Hilo.

Two NASA@My Library activity kits will be offered by Thelma Parker Library during AstroDay.

Participants are able to visit the Prince Kuhio Plaza during regular business hours from April 30 through May 2 to take part in the science event.

There will also be free STEM materials while supplies last.

The NASA@My Library activity kits feature the following:

NASA@My Library Activity Kit #1: Mosquito Habitat Mapper, Build a Mosquito Larvae Trap, Cloud Teller (includes a digital microscope)

Mosquito Habitat Mapper, Build a Mosquito Larvae Trap, Cloud Teller (includes a digital microscope) NASA@My Library Activity Kit #2: Make a Stained Glass Earth

Contact Thelma Parker Library at (808)-887-6067 for more information.