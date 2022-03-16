HONOLULU (KHON2) — Two landmarks on the Big Island are getting national recognition!

Honoka‘a Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church and the Awong Brothers Store will be listed in the National Register of Historic Places.

“The church was the center of family gatherings for all of the plantation workers and their families. As a sugar plantation child, it was very meaningful to have a place for me and my family to gather with the community. I am excited to have learned that the church is one of very few that continues to hold the Holy Ghost Festival and procession,” Sen. Lorraine R. Inouye said in a statement.

The Awong Brothers Store was completed in the 1870s. The building is recognized as an important center for commerce, social and cultural activity in Honoka‘a town. The store closed in 1971 but is currently the home for the North Hawai‘i Community Federal Credit Union.

“I am very pleased that the Awong Brothers old store has finally gotten its due recognition as a place of historic importance that will be preserved into the future,” Inouye said.

The senator added that it’s been a long time getting through the process to be recognized. The store was nominated for inclusion in the register in September 2017. The church was nominated in January 2021.