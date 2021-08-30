Hawaii Island Humane Society uses Petco Love Lost to help reunite lost pets with owners

HOLUALOA, Hawaii (KHON2) — The Hawaii Island Humane Society has adopted new innovative technology to help reunite lost pets with their families.

Petco Love Lost is a new searchable national database that uses facial recognition technology to make finding lost pets quicker and easier.

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android–stay informed on the latest news

When a pet goes missing, the shelter can upload a photo of the pet which is then scanned to see if that pet is at the shelter or somewhere in the community.

According to Petco Love 10 million pets go missing each year.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

For more information, click here.