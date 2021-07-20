Hawaii Island Humane Society to reopen shelters in August

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Island Humane Society (HIHS) has plans to reopen two of its shelters to the public in August. The Animal Community Center in Kona will open on Aug. 1, and the Keaau shelter will open on Aug. 15. Both shelters will be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

“We are excited about welcoming the community back to our Kona and Keaau campuses,” said HIHS CEO Lauren Nickerson. “Given the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic concerns, the Hawaii Island Humane Society will not be doing a ‘grand opening’ but rather a welcoming opportunity for the community to come back to reacquaint themselves with our beautiful facilities, programs and of course, our dedicated staff.”

Both shelters will have guided tours and extra adoption counselors on hand to match families with their pets. HIHS encourages those looking to adopt to start the process online.

Applications need to be submitted for review by Tuesday, July 27, if you are interested in adopting from the Kona shelter on Aug. 1. However, anyone can visit the animals on Aug. 1 and schedule a later pickup date.

Click here to check out the adoption process. An adoption counselor will contact you once you submit an online form. For more information, email adopt@hihs.org.

HIHS is actively looking for volunteers for both the Kona and Keaau shelters. Those interested should contact Jessica Kalsky at volunteer@hihs.org.