Hawaii Island Humane Society reopens Kona, Keaau shelters

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Island Humane Society (HIHS) reopened their Kona shelter on Sunday, Aug. 1, with their Keaau shelter set to reopen on Sunday, Aug. 15.

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news

“We are excited about welcoming the community back to our Kona and Keaau campuses. Given the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic concerns, the Hawaii Island Humane Society will not be doing a ‘grand opening’ but rather a welcoming opportunity for the community to come back to reacquaint themselves with our beautiful facilities, programs and of course, our dedicated staff. Our well cared for animals speak for themselves,” said HIHS CEO Lauren Nickerson.

The public will be able to visit the shelters between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m.