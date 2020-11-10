Hawaii Island Humane Society offers free pet care services to local community

KEAAU, Hawaii (KHON2) — The Hawaii Island Humane Society (HIHS) has launched a campaign to help keep families and their furry pets together. The non-profit is offering free vaccinations, deworming and routine health maintenance services to the local island community.

The HIHS veterinary team says they began the ‘Community Pet Support Program’ by reaching out to residents of Kamakana Village, a senior housing complex in Kona, to offer free veterinary services to the residents there.

“Our main goal with the Community Pet Support Program is to preserve families by providing services and resources to help keep pets in homes,” said Hawaii Island Humane Society Chief Executive Officer Dr. Beth Jose.

The organization says they will continue their pet care efforts by offering services throughout the island in cities like Naalehu, Kohala, Laupahoehoe, Waikoloa, Ocean View, Honaunau and Paauilo. The initiative is expected to take place over the next two months.



HIHS adds that it also hopes to help eliminate pet overpopulation on Hawaii Island and relieve overcrowded shelters by offering neutering and pet care.

Pet care services will be conducted by licensed veterinarians, says HIHS. Appointments must be scheduled in advance and services will only be available to healthy owned dogs and cats. The humane society has limited care to two pets per family or household unit.

To schedule an appointment, click here or call 217-0154.

