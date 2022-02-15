Hawaii Island Humane Society needs dry cat food after community pantry runs out

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Island Humane Society needs your help with donations!

On Monday, the shelter announced that its Community Pet Pantry is completely out of dry cat food. The pantry provides free pet food for those who are struggling financially. The goal is to keep pets healthy and in loving homes.

“By providing the most basic of resources, we can better serve and support our community’s pet parents. Our program relies primarily on donations,” said Lauren Nickerson, CEO of Hawaii Island Humane Society.

Donations can be purchased directly from their Amazon Wishlist (Click “See all buying options” to purchase) or bought locally and brought to either of their shelter locations.

Donations can be dropped off from Fridays through Tuesdays, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at:

The Keaau Shelter

16-873 Keaau-Pahoa Rd, Keaau

The Animal Community Center in Kona

78-6767 Mamalahoa Hwy, Holualoa

In addition to dry cat food, the Hawaii Island Humane Society is in need of dry dog food. Donations of unexpired and unopened bags will be accepted.