HONOLULU (KHON2) — The County of Hawaiʻi has Books of Condolences for the late former Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe who was assassinated last week.

The books are at the mayor’s office in Hilo and in Kona. The public can share their message in the books until July 15.

We encourage anyone with a message of solidarity and unity for our Japanese brothers and sisters to come down to the Mayor’s office and share that message. Prime Minister Abe was a friend to Hawaiʻi and the United States, and through that, there are many across our state who have been impacted by his sudden passing. Regardless of our differences with our elected officials, we should all stand against violence and join the Japanese community in memorial and mourning. Mitch Roth

Hawaii Island Mayor







“Prime Minister Abe was well-respected domestically and internationally, and the world mourns the loss of a great leader and visionary,” said Art Taniguchi, Honorary Consul General of Japan in Hilo.

After a week, the books will be given to the Consul General of Japan in Honolulu to take to Japan to be stored and archived for Abe’s family.

The County of Hawaiʻi previously hosted books of condolences for Japan in 2011, when The Great Tōhoku earthquake destroyed more than 100,000 buildings and triggered a nuclear disaster.