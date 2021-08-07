Hawaii Island garage fire spreads to main house, causes over $130K in damage

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii Island firefighters said a South Kohala house caught fire after flames reportedly broke out in the garage on Friday, Aug. 6.

Hawaii fire officials said the blaze was reported around 9:26 p.m. Friday, no injuries were reported. The single-story, three-bedroom house was estimated to have sustained $135,000 in damage.

Officials said the fire occurred on Ainamalu Street and firefighters arrived at the scene at 9:35 p.m. before bringing it under control at 9:55 p.m.

The blaze was first reported to crews as a garage fire, but firefighters found the garage fully engulfed in flames that were spreading to the main house upon arrival. About 35% of the home was involved in the fire when firefighters arrived, officials said.

Firefighters brought the fire under control by battling it through the interior; Flames had engulfed about 45% of the original structure by the time the blaze was extinguished at 10:15 p.m. Saturday. Fire officials said high winds played a role in the rapid expansion of the fire.

Investigators are looking into the cause of the blaze and officials said two occupants refused assistance from the American Red Cross.