FERN ACRES (KHON2) – Hawaii Island firefighters responded to a house fire on Wednesday on Pikake Street in Fern Acres.

When firefighters arrived on scene, they found a single-story residential building fully involved with flames and a collapsed roof.

Hawaii Island Fire Department says volunteers were first on scene and kept the fire from spreading to nearby brush.

No one was evacuated from the home.

Fire damages are undetermined. The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.