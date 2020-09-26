Hawaii Island firefighters respond to brush fire along Akoni Pule Highway

HAWI, Hawaii (KHON2) — Firefighters on Hawaii Island responded to a brush fire that broke out on Friday afternoon, Sept. 25.

According to the Hawaii Police Department, the fire prompted police to close Akoni Pule Highway in both directions between the seven and 17-mile markers, which is near the location of the blaze. Authorities are asking the public to use the Kohala Mountain Road to commute. A detour is also available through Kohala Ranch, they added.

No injuries have been reported for this incident.

