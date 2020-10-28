Hawaii Island firefighters extinguish structure fire in Keaau

The Hawaii County Fire Department extinguished a structure fire on 33rd Street on the morning of Oct. 27.

KEAAU, Hawaii (KHON2) — The Hawaii County Fire Department extinguished a structure fire at 33rd Street on the morning of Oct. 27.

Officials say the fire was reported by a neighbor at 10:46 a.m. and contained before 11 a.m., no injuries have been reported.

Upon arriving at the scene, fire crews discovered a medium single-story residential structure with an active fire. Fire officials say the blaze was completely extinguished at 11:05 a.m.

The structure was reportedly under construction before the fire.
The cause of the fire is unknown.

