Hawaii Island firefighters extinguish structure fire in Honokaa

HONOKAA, Hawaii (KHON2) — The Hawaii County Fire Department extinguished a residential structure fire at 44-2428 Kalaniai Road Tuesday afternoon.

Official reports indicate the fire was reported at 11:30 a.m. and contained before 1 p.m.

Upon arrival, firefighters found approximately 300-square-feet of the structure already fully engulfed.

One fatality was reported by the Hawaii County Fire Department. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

