HONOKAA, Hawaii (KHON2) — The Hawaii County Fire Department extinguished a residential structure fire at 44-2428 Kalaniai Road Tuesday afternoon.
[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]
Official reports indicate the fire was reported at 11:30 a.m. and contained before 1 p.m.
Upon arrival, firefighters found approximately 300-square-feet of the structure already fully engulfed.
One fatality was reported by the Hawaii County Fire Department. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.
Latest Stories on KHON2
- ‘The torch has been passed’ according to hoops legend Keith Smart after his son Jared impresses with vertical leap for ‘Bows Football
- Two-alarm fire near Hawaii Kai Drive prompts road closure
- Islands Burgers at Ala Moana Center to close
- Hawaii Island firefighters extinguish structure fire in Honokaa
- Puna man arrested and charged for operating stolen vehicle