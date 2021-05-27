Hawaii Island fire officials investigating Pahoa structure fire

Local News

by: Web Staff

Posted: / Updated:

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Big Island fire officials are investigating a late-night fire at an apparently abandoned home in Nanawale Estates.

The fire broke out shortly after 11:30 p.m. on Colby Circle on Wednesday, May 26, according to fire officials.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

Crews found 50% of the unfinished home engulfed in flames upon arrival.

Firefighters said the home seemed to be abandoned and did not have power or a source of water. Fire crews spoke to neighbors who claimed that a person was living in the house, however.

The fire caused an estimated $15,000 in damage. The cause of the blaze is under investigation.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Hawaii News

More Local News

Trending Stories