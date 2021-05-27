Hawaii Island fire officials investigating Pahoa structure fire

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Big Island fire officials are investigating a late-night fire at an apparently abandoned home in Nanawale Estates.

The fire broke out shortly after 11:30 p.m. on Colby Circle on Wednesday, May 26, according to fire officials.

Crews found 50% of the unfinished home engulfed in flames upon arrival.

Firefighters said the home seemed to be abandoned and did not have power or a source of water. Fire crews spoke to neighbors who claimed that a person was living in the house, however.

The fire caused an estimated $15,000 in damage. The cause of the blaze is under investigation.