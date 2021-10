HONOLULU (KHON2) — Crews with Hawaiian Electric (HECO) on Hawaii Island responded to a power outage in Ainaloa and Pahoa Town on Saturday, Oct. 16.

HECO reported the outage left 2,101 customers without power as of 6:30 p.m. Saturday.

The outage was first reported at 5:50 p.m. in upper and lower Ainaloa as well as Pahoa Town, according to HECO.

Officials expected electricity to be restored by 9:30 p.m. Saturday.