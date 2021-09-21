Hawaii Island couple charged with felony unlawful imprisonment of a minor

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A Captain Cook couple, 47-year-old Alexander Aquino and 37-year-old Amy Aquino, have been charged with felony unlawful imprisonment of a minor.

Both are accused of restraining a 14-year-old, exposing the minor to the risk of serious bodily injury. According to court documents, the chain of events occurred from August 2020 through August 2021.

The Aquinos are also charged with failing to provide support to the child. They face up to 10 years in prison for the most serious offense, first-degree unlawful imprisonment, which is a class B felony.

The couple made their first court appearance on Friday, Sept. 17. Their jury trials are scheduled for Feb. 1.

To report suspected child abuse or neglect, call the Child Abuse and Neglect reporting line at 1-(888)-380-6688. Child Welfare Services can assist with making a report.