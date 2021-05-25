Hawaii Island conservation district to temporarily close for coral spawning

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Waialea Bay Marine Life Conservation District on the Big Island will be temporarily closed on Friday, May 28, and Saturday, May 29, for coral spawning.

The half-day closures come on the heels of May’s closure at Hawaii County’s Kahalu’u Bay

Observers saw evidence of natural reproduction of cauliflower coral during the spawning period at Kahalu’u Bay.

Experts say not having people in the water during the spawning event will help ensure successful reproduction.

Waialea Bay will reopen at noon on Friday and Saturday but biologists recommend beachgoers delay their ocean plans for at least one more day. Officials say it can take up to 24 hours for corals to reproduce and up to seven days for their larvae to settle on the reef.