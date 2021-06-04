Hawaii Island brush fire prompts Hwy. 19 closure near Paauilo

FILE – Smoke is seen from a brush fire in Paauilo, Hawaii, June 4, 2021. (Greg Ho photo)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii Island police closed Highway 19 in both directions between the 35 and 36 mile markers near Paauilo in Hamakua due to a brush fire on Friday, June 4.

The road closure was first reported near the 34 and 35 mile markers around 12:51 p.m. Friday.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

Hawaii County Civil Defense officials said at 1:44 p.m. Friday that the road closure is expected to remain in effect for several hours.

Officials advise the public to use Daniel K Inouye Highway, also known as Saddle Road, for cross-island travel as no detours are available on Highway 19.