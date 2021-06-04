Hawaii Island brush fire prompts Hwy. 19 closure near Paauilo

Local News

by: Web Staff

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – Smoke is seen from a brush fire in Paauilo, Hawaii, June 4, 2021. (Greg Ho photo)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii Island police closed Highway 19 in both directions between the 35 and 36 mile markers near Paauilo in Hamakua due to a brush fire on Friday, June 4.

The road closure was first reported near the 34 and 35 mile markers around 12:51 p.m. Friday.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

Hawaii County Civil Defense officials said at 1:44 p.m. Friday that the road closure is expected to remain in effect for several hours.

Officials advise the public to use Daniel K Inouye Highway, also known as Saddle Road, for cross-island travel as no detours are available on Highway 19.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Hawaii News

More Local News

Trending Stories