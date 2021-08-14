Hawaii Island brush fire consumes 320 acres; 75% contained

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A Hawaii Island brush fire had consumed 320 acres and was about 75% contained as of 4 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 14, according to the Hawaii County Civil Defense Agency.

Flames broke out near the Daniel K. Inouye Highway on Friday, Aug. 13, and continued to burn between the 46 and 48 mile markers on Saturday, officials said.

Civil Defense officials said Daniel K. Inouye Highway will stay closed until Sunday, Aug. 15, from the 42 mile marker near the Old Saddle Road junction to the Highway 190 junction south of Waikoloa Village.

Conditions in the area remained dry and windy at 4 p.m. Saturday, officials said.

Civil Defense advised motorists to use Old Saddle Road as a detour.