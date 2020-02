Courtesy Honolulu Zoo

Repairs have been completed on the Honolulu Zoo’s Southern Ground Hornbill and Marabou Stork exhibits. A tree toppled and damaged the enclosure during gale force winds last February. Staff and community volunteers completed replacement of the damaged walkway, viewing area and enclosures. Two Hornbills and Marabou Stork, Lurch have been returned to their adjoining renovated exhibits and are currently on public display.