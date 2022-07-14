HONOLULU (KHON2) — Inflation in the United States is at a 40-year high as prices for gas, food and rent continue to surge. While every state is experiencing rising costs, there are some places that are more affordable than others, where working families can get more bang for their buck.

CNBC released their exclusive America’s Top States for Business study on Thursday, July 14, which ranks states based on an index of prices for a broad range of goods and services.

Hawaii was ranked the most expensive state to live in as inflation keeps rising. No surprise there. Prices typically double those on the mainland when it comes to finding a place to live, and it’s just as expensive to eat. Bananas are twice as expensive as they are in Pueblo, Colorado, and a visit to the doctor’s office will cost 65% more than in Orlando, Florida.

Here’s the list of America’s 10 most expensive states to live in:

#1 HAWAII

2022 Cost of Living Score: 1 out of 50 points (Top States Grade: F)

1 out of 50 points (Top States Grade: F) Consumer Price Index (May, Honolulu Area): UP 7%

(May, Honolulu Area): UP 7% Average Home Price (Honolulu): $1,399,439

(Honolulu): $1,399,439 Half Gallon of Milk: $3.92

$3.92 Monthly Energy Bill: $369.53

#2 NEW YORK

2022 Cost of Living Score: 2 out of 50 points (Top States Grade: F)

2 out of 50 points (Top States Grade: F) Consumer Price Index (New York-Newark-Jersey City): UP 6.3%

(New York-Newark-Jersey City): UP 6.3% Average Home Price (Manhattan): $2,354,006

(Manhattan): $2,354,006 Half Gallon of Milk: $2.84

$2.84 Monthly Energy Bill: $174.72

#3 CALIFORNIA

2022 Cost of Living Score: 3 out of 50 points (Top States Grade: F)

3 out of 50 points (Top States Grade: F) Consumer Price Index (May, West Region): UP 8.3%

(May, West Region): UP 8.3% Average Home Price (San Francisco): $1,396,782

(San Francisco): $1,396,782 Half Gallon of Milk: $2.55

$2.55 Monthly Energy Bill: $266.44

#4 MASSACHUSETTS

2022 Cost of Living Score: 4 out of 50 points (Top States Grade: F)

4 out of 50 points (Top States Grade: F) Consumer Price Index (May, Boston-Cambridge-Newton Area): UP 7.5%

(May, Boston-Cambridge-Newton Area): UP 7.5% Average Home Price (Boston): $815,930

(Boston): $815,930 Half Gallon of Milk: $3.07

$3.07 Monthly Energy Bill: $233.39

#5 OREGON

2022 Cost of Living Score: 5 out of 50 points (Top States Grade: F)

5 out of 50 points (Top States Grade: F) Consumer Price Index (May, West Region): UP 8.3%

(May, West Region): UP 8.3% Average Home Price (Portland): $628,508

(Portland): $628,508 Half Gallon of Milk: $2.61

$2.61 Monthly Energy Bill: $148.23

The prices of two food-court items at Costco locations across the country were recently increased. (Courtesy: Patrick T. Fallon / AFP via Getty Images)

#6 ALASKA

2022 Cost of Living Score: 6 out of 50 points (Top States Grade: F)

6 out of 50 points (Top States Grade: F) Consumer Price Index (April, Anchorage Area): UP 7.5%

(April, Anchorage Area): UP 7.5% Average Home Price (Juneau): $599,131

(Juneau): $599,131 Half Gallon of Milk: $3.36

$3.36 Monthly Energy Bill: $275.04

#7 MARYLAND

2022 Cost of Living Score: 7 out of 50 points (Top States Grade: F)

7 out of 50 points (Top States Grade: F) Consumer Price Index (May, Washington-Arlington-Alexandria Area): UP 7.5%

(May, Washington-Arlington-Alexandria Area): UP 7.5% Average Home Price (Bethesda-Gaithersburg-Frederick): $897,311

(Bethesda-Gaithersburg-Frederick): $897,311 Half Gallon of Milk: $2.49

$2.49 Monthly Energy Bill: $180.30

#8 CONNECTICUT

2022 Cost of Living Score: 8 out of 50 points (Top States Grade: F)

8 out of 50 points (Top States Grade: F) Consumer Price Index (May, New England Division): UP 7.9%

(May, New England Division): UP 7.9% Average Home Price (Stamford): $653,962

(Stamford): $653,962 Half Gallon of Milk: $3.43

$3.43 Monthly Energy Bill: $281.85

#9 RHODE ISLAND

2022 Cost of Living Score: 9 out of 50 points (Top States Grade: F)

9 out of 50 points (Top States Grade: F) Consumer Price Index (May, New England Division): UP 7.9%

(May, New England Division): UP 7.9% Average Home Price (Providence-Warwick): $436,045

(Providence-Warwick): $436,045 Half Gallon of Milk: $2.62

$2.62 Monthly Energy Bill: $251.32

#10 VERMONT

2022 Cost of Living Score: 10 out of 50 points (Top States Grade: F)

10 out of 50 points (Top States Grade: F) Consumer Price Index (May, New England Division): UP 7.9%

(May, New England Division): UP 7.9% Average Home Price (Burlington): $546,522

(Burlington): $546,522 Half Gallon of Milk: $3.34

$3.34 Monthly Energy Bill: $233.39

Milk prices are displayed in a supermarket in Washington, DC, on May 26, 2022, as Americans brace for summer sticker shock as inflation continues to grow. (Courtesy: Nicholas Kamm / AFP via Getty Images)

And here’s the list of America’s 10 most cheapest states to live in:

#1 MISSISSIPPI

2022 Cost of Living Score: 50 out of 50 points (Top States Grade: A+)

50 out of 50 points (Top States Grade: A+) Consumer Price Index (May, South Region): Up 9.2%

(May, South Region): Up 9.2% Average home price (Meridian): $305,417

(Meridian): $305,417 Half gallon of milk: $2.03

$2.03 Monthly energy bill: $160.90

#2 KANSAS

2022 Cost of Living Score: 49 out of 50 points (Top States Grade: A+)

49 out of 50 points (Top States Grade: A+) Consumer Price Index (May, Midwest Region): Up 8.8%

(May, Midwest Region): Up 8.8% Average home price (Manhattan) $350,219

(Manhattan) $350,219 Half gallon of milk: $1.82

$1.82 Monthly energy bill: $173.50

#3 ALABAMA

2022 Cost of Living Score: 48 out of 50 points (Top States Grade: A+)

48 out of 50 points (Top States Grade: A+) Consumer Price Index (May, South Region): Up 9.2%

(May, South Region): Up 9.2% Average home price (Birmingham): $334,577

(Birmingham): $334,577 Half gallon of milk: $2.06

$2.06 Monthly energy bill: $176.43

#4 GEORGIA

2022 Cost of Living Score: 47 out of 50 points (Top States Grade: A+)

47 out of 50 points (Top States Grade: A+) Consumer Price Index (May, South Region): Up 9.2%

(May, South Region): Up 9.2% Average home price (Atlanta): $449,444

(Atlanta): $449,444 Half gallon of milk: $1.66

$1.66 Monthly energy bill: $122.51

#5 TENNESSEE

2022 Cost of Living Score: 46 out of 50 points (Top States Grade: A)

46 out of 50 points (Top States Grade: A) Consumer Price Index (May, South Region): Up 9.2%

(May, South Region): Up 9.2% Average home price (Chattanooga): $357,465

(Chattanooga): $357,465 Half gallon of milk: $2.19

$2.19 Monthly energy bill: $134.42

A customer pumps gas at an Exxon gas station, Tuesday, May 10, 2022, in Miami. (Courtesy: Marta Lavandier / Associated Press)

#6 MISSOURI

2022 Cost of Living Score: 45 out of 50 points (Top States Grade: A)

45 out of 50 points (Top States Grade: A) Consumer Price Index (May, Midwest Region): Up 8.8%

(May, Midwest Region): Up 8.8% Average home price (Columbia): $382,188

(Columbia): $382,188 Half gallon of milk: $2.24

$2.24 Monthly energy bill: $161.78

#7 IOWA

2022 Cost of Living Score: 44 out of 50 points (Top States Grade: A)

44 out of 50 points (Top States Grade: A) Consumer Price Index (May, Midwest Region): Up 8.8%

(May, Midwest Region): Up 8.8% Average home price (Ames): $401,052

(Ames): $401,052 Half gallon of milk: $2.29

$2.29 Monthly energy bill: $148.81

#8 WEST VIRGINIA

2022 Cost of Living Score: 43 out of 50 points (Top States Grade: A-)

43 out of 50 points (Top States Grade: A-) Consumer Price Index (May, South Region): Up 9.2%

(May, South Region): Up 9.2% Average home price (Morgantown): $329,832

(Morgantown): $329,832 Half gallon of milk: $2.41

$2.41 Monthly energy bill: $142.65

#9 INDIANA

2022 Cost of Living Score: 42 out of 50 points (Top States Grade: A-)

42 out of 50 points (Top States Grade: A-) Consumer Price Index (May, Midwest Region): Up 8.8%

(May, Midwest Region): Up 8.8% Average home price (Bloomington): $408,649

(Bloomington): $408,649 Half gallon of milk: $2.00

$2.00 Monthly energy bill: $161.50

#10 ARKANSAS

2022 Cost of Living Score: 41 out of 50 points (Top States Grade: A-)

41 out of 50 points (Top States Grade: A-) Consumer Price Index (May, South Region): Up 9.2%

(May, South Region): Up 9.2% Average home price (Hot Springs): $390,814

(Hot Springs): $390,814 Half gallon of milk: $1.89

$1.89 Monthly energy bill: $152.49

CNBC’s study is based on an index of prices for a broad range of goods and services. They have also included the current regional inflation rate year-over-year from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.