Hawaii is the most expensive state for utilities in the U.S.

HONOLULU (KHON2) — It turns out Hawaii is the most expensive state for utilities in the United States for a second year in a row.

According to a new study, Hawaii residents are paying an average of $587.79 per month.

Compare that to New Mexico, which has the lowest average cost at $344.55.

The average monthly cost of utilities in the U.S. is $398.24.

On average, residents pay $110.76 for electricity, $72.10 for natural gas, $70.39 for water, $85 for cable TV, $60 for internet, and $14 for trash and recycling. The average cost of cable is $60, but that may change as more people cut their cable cords and switch to streaming services.

