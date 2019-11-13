Hawaii is the most expensive state for utilities in the U.S.

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

HONOLULU (KHON2) — It turns out Hawaii is the most expensive state for utilities in the United States for a second year in a row.

According to a new study, Hawaii residents are paying an average of $587.79 per month.

Compare that to New Mexico, which has the lowest average cost at $344.55.

The average monthly cost of utilities in the U.S. is $398.24.

On average, residents pay $110.76 for electricity, $72.10 for natural gas, $70.39 for water, $85 for cable TV, $60 for internet, and $14 for trash and recycling. The average cost of cable is $60, but that may change as more people cut their cable cords and switch to streaming services. 

For the full study, click here.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story