HONOLULU (KHON) – Hawaii is an expensive state to live in. Food, gas and electricity cost more than if you choose to live on the mainland.

Because Hawaii has a very tropical climate it tends to be warm year-round between 80-90 degrees.

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news

This could mean constantly running your AC, which in turn will crank up the price of your monthly electricity bill.

According to one study by Finder, a website dedicated to comparing financial products, brands and services, Hawaii is the most expensive state in terms of energy bills.

The average monthly energy bill for the Aloha State is $321 which equals to $3,856 a year! They compare this price to a getaway vacation to Hawaii for a party of two.

Hawaii ranks as the most expensive state for both monthly electricity costs at $168 and natural gas bills at $152 according to Finder.

They offer tips for homeowners in Hawaii who want to cut down their monthly energy bill.

Tips to reduce electricity bill:

Buy energy efficient appliances

Use a rewards card

Unplug your devices

Use off-peak energy hours

Although it’s pricey, switching to Energy Star appliances could save you 5% to 10% on your energy bill. Also consider switching to energy efficient light bulbs, which could help you save $75 a year on your monthly bill.

Keeping your device plugged in still uses energy called phantom power. This type of energy makes up about 25% of all residential energy and can be stopped by simply unplugging unused items.

For example, if you keep a phone charger plugged in all day and night, that may cost you $4 to $5 a year. To help cut costs, unplug your unused devices or buy a power strip.

To read the full study by Finder on Hawaii being the most expensive state for energy costs head to their website.