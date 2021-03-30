Hawaii is open for business: Places to visit during the COVID-19 pandemic

FILE — Canoers train on the Ala Wai canal in the Waikiki on December 23, 2014. (Courtesy: Nicholas Kamm / AFP via Getty Images)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Once you have taken the correct steps to avoid Hawaii’s mandatory 10-day quarantine, you can now enjoy your time on the islands.

The ongoing coronavirus pandemic has resulted in the closure of many businesses, leaving behind less places for both locals and tourists to enjoy. So what’s left to do?

Visit the links below for details on all business that are currently reporting open and ready to serve. The Hawaii Tourism Authority is continually updating the status of these places, but customers are advised to contact each business directly for specific details.

What’s open on Oahu?

Note: These establishments have reported having a segment of their business open (e.g. dine-in, carry-out, patio dining, delivery). Please contact each business directly for details on their dining options.

The following activities and operations under Tier 3 are currently allowed in Oahu:

Courtesy: OneOahu.org

It’s important to be aware of changes to Oahu’s reopening strategy that may happen at any time.

Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi’s latest amendments to Tier 3 included loosening restrictions on outdoor weddings, allowing outdoor team sports and reopening bars.

What’s open on Kauai?

Na Pali Coast (Courtesy: USCG Hawaii Pacific)

What’s open on the Big Island?

The summit eruption at Kilauea volcano observed from Waldon Ledge in Hawaii Volcanoes National Park on December 21, 2020. (Courtesy: Janice Wei / NPS)

What’s open on Maui, Molokai & Lanai?

(Courtesy: Lanai Cat Sanctuary)

On Molokai , you can relax on Papohaku Beach, one of Hawaii’s largest white-sand beaches. Note: The Hawaii State Department of Health has restricted the entrance of tours to Kalaupapa and will not be approving those entry permits at this time due to the Kalaupapa patients being a high-risk population to COVID-19.

, you can relax on Papohaku Beach, one of Hawaii’s largest white-sand beaches.

For a full list of accommodations, activities/attractions and dining options, visit the Hawaiian Islands Directory . Remember, these lists are constantly being updated as the ongoing coronavirus pandemic continues. Customers are advised to contact each business directly.

BEST PRACTICES TO FOLLOW

Now that you know what’s open and closed, please go over the following local safety measures to ensure that everyone remains healthy during your stay.

Am I required to wear a mask?

YES – Masks are required indoors but may be removed if a specific activity allows for it (ex: dining in a restaurant). Masks are required outdoors if you are within 6 feet of people who are not from your immediate household.

NO – If you are outdoors and can maintain 6 feet of physical distance from people who are not part of your household, then you are not required to wear a mask. However, a mask may be required at any time when physical distancing is not possible, so always carry one with you.

Remember, a face-shield is NOT a substitute for a face covering.

Face coverings must be worn in compliance with county orders:

Whether you are planning an activity indoors or outdoors, always wear a mask in public, maintain physical distancing, and practice good hygiene by washing your hands frequently for 20 seconds each time and refrain from touching your face.

Parks and Beaches

(Courtesy: Kat Wade / Getty Images)

Parks, beaches and trails are open with some restrictions. Face coverings are required when physical distancing is not possible. For a detailed listing of open and closed state parks, visit the Division of State Parks website.

National Park Service-managed parks, historic sites and memorials are gradually increasing access through a phased approach. For a detailed listing of open and closed sites, visit the National Park Service’s Hawaii website.

Dining and Activities

(Courtesy: Jewel Samad / AFP via Getty Images)

Restaurants, retailers, indoor activities such as museums, movie theaters and bowling alleys are open with restrictions. Face masks must be worn at all times except when you are eating and/or drinking. Each island has its own emergency rules for health and safety purposes.

Contact Tracing Procedures

(Courtesy: Hawaii State Department of Health)

Some businesses may require you to provide information for contract tracing purposes. Tracers will notify and interview those who may have been exposed without revealing the identity of the person who tested positive for COVID-19. Click here for more information.

AlohaSafe Alert App

AlohaSafe Alert is a free, voluntary mobile application that helps slow the spread of COVID-19.

You can also protect yourself and others by downloading the AlohaSafe Alert app, which is a voluntary new service that helps slow the spread of COVID-19. The app is the state’s official exposure notification app and has been developed with the health department. It does not track your location and anonymously keeps track of devices you have been in close contact with for the past 14 days.

Just remember to follow the 3 W’s: Wear your mask. Wash your hands. Watch your distance. Even if you tested negative for COVID-19, these rules still apply. The Honolulu Police Department is actively enforcing these rules.

This information is provided by the Hawaii State Department of Health and OneOahu.org.