HONOLULU (KHON2) — With Earth Day right around the corner, it’s a good time to think about how “green” your daily habits are. Like cutting back on plastic waste, reducing the amount of trash put out in the world, and reusing materials when possible.

WalletHub, a free credit score company, released a list ranking the most and least “greenest” states in the United States. They report that eco-friendliness and personal finance are related.

They compared 50 stats across three key dimensions, environmental quality, eco-friendly behaviors, and climate-change contributors. WalletHub reports the U.S. has the third costliest year on record for natural disasters, with damage adding up to $343 billion.

It was said that living more sustainably and using greener energy sources could prevent a catastrophic hurricanes during hurricane season in the future. Which would save money on repairing houses, buildings, roadways, and more.

The top three greenest states according to the study are Vermont, New York, and Hawaii and the least green states are Mississippi, Louisiana, and West Virginia.

Hawaii tied for second place in having the highest air quality, tied for first place in having the highest water quality and highest soil quality.

Hawaii also came in second place for the lowest gasoline consumption in gallons per capita. Their report also showed blue states are more eco-friendly than red states.

Steven Hackett, a professor at Humboldt State University, said communities can facilitate this process of change through education and incentives.

“Effective individual action begins when people inform themselves of the impacts of their day-to-day lives, and of the relatively low-cost ways available to change their behavior as consumers,” said Hackett. “Nobody can do everything, but almost everyone can do something.”

To read the full report by WalletHub and see where other states ranked head to their website.