HONOLULU (KHON2) — The 39th annual Hawaii International Film Festival by Halekulani is underway.

This year there will be more than 200 films from 35 countries.

Organizers say it’s the best of the best on the big screen.

The festival runs until Nov. 17 on Oahu, with the awards gala on Friday, Nov. 15.

Special honorees include director John Woo and actors Randall Park and Elizabeth Moss.