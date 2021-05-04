Hawaii insurance company pledges to match contribution in virtual school supply drive

HONOLULU (KHON2) — DTRIC Insurance has launched its virtual school supply drive to support the Helping Hands Hawai‘i (HHH) Ready to Learn program (RTL).

Donations to the campaign will make an even bigger impact as DTRIC pledges to match contribution – dollar for dollar – up to $10,000. The campaign runs from May 4 though May 28.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

“No child should have to go without basic school supplies, they all need the tools to do their best in the classroom,” said Michele Saito, President and CEO of DTRIC Insurance.

Monetary donations will be used to prepare basic school supply kits for students. In addition, hand sanitizers, face masks, USB drives and ear buds will also be included.

“Having school supplies from the first day of school, not only prepares students for learning in the classroom but also give them self-confidence and a feeling of self-worth,” said Susan Furuta, President and CEO of Helping Hands Hawai‘i. “We are thankful for DTRIC’s support of our keiki and Ready to Learn.”

The public can donate DTRIC’s virtual RTL school supply drive online to make a gift.

To donate by mail, sending checks made payable to “Helping Hands Hawaii”, to Ready to Learn Program, c/o Helping Hands Hawaii, 2100 N. Nimitz Hwy., Honolulu, HI 96819. Write “Ready to Learn” in the memo section.