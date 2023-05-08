LAS VEGAS (KHON2) — It’s called the Ninth Island, mostly because Hawaii people love Las Vegas. But the population of former Hawaii residents grows every year and those that move away from their Pacific home take with them the flavors, the values and most especially the aloha.

That’s just what Shanti Kawelo, who grew up in Waianae and attended Kamehameha Schools, did. Her childhood was heavily influenced by her kupuna, her koko, her family. So, when she and wife, Monica, decided to start a small business, it was no surprise that it had heavy Hawaiian influences.

Monica, being a proud Mexicana, brought her influence to the mix as well. Growing up with similar familial experiences as Shanti, it was a creative endeavor that could only be accomplished with hard work, shared values and the determination to make things happen.

Ono Mas Churros is a marriage of cultures, not just in language but in flavors: ube haupia churros, pupule pina churros. It is the best of many cultures–Filipino, Hawaiian, Mexican, Japanese–coming together to put smiles on people’s faces.

And while they are finding their footing as small business owners, they said they couldn’t have done it without family.

Cousin Daniel Ortiz-Morales, a graphic designer, helped bring Monica’s churro shaka concept to reality and met their signage needs. Cousin Aaron Aiu built Ono Mas’ first cart, cousin Samantha Kawelo helped with social media and Kawika Kawelo helped with ideation.

It was, as with many kanaka endeavors, a family affair.

As for the Las Vegas small business community, Nohea and Monica said they help each other out, like any other family. They have all been through similar experiences so they know the struggle and try to make it easier for others that come along.

On your next trip to Vegas, stop by and help out a small business–with aloha. You can find Ono Mas Churros on their IG page.