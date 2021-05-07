Hawaii in-person graduations kick off with college commencement ceremonies

HONOLULU (KHON2) — In-person graduation ceremonies are back for the first time since 2019.

Crews spent Friday, May 7, setting up a modified graduation for the class of 2021 at Chaminade University.

“Our graduates will have two guests that will sit together. the graduates will proceed in, spaced, they will sit appropriately spaced. there will only be a couple people on the stage just the speaks,” said Lynn Babington, president of Chaminade University.

About 350 graduates will participate between morning and afternoon ceremonies. The buzz of campus is building.

“They’ve done an amazing job to prep this amazing opportunity for us to gather together,” said Andrew Ancheta, a soon-to-be graduate of Chaminade University. “It’s definitely a unique thing and an unprecedented time and we’re going to be able to celebrate with each other. I’m super excited and I know a lot of my fellow classmates are too.”

Hawaii Pacific University is also hosting an in-person ceremony on Saturday, May 8, at Aloha Tower Marketplace. Graduates will also be allowed to invite two guests each.

University of Hawaii (UH) West Oahu will host an in-person drive-by celebration following their virtual ceremony.

“We have about 25 cars coming in every 15 minutes,” said Maenette Benham, chancellor of UH West Oahu. “So they drive in and people are yelling. Then they go to the first stop where they jump out. We have Picture Man Hawaii there taking a professional photo of them for their graduation.”

All ceremonies will be live streammed for families at home.

Chaminade, HPU, and UH West Oahu’s graduation festivities will happen on Saturday, rain or shine.