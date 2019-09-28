Hawaii Humane Society and Consolidated Theatres team up to spread awareness about pet adoption

This Sunday, September 29th, Consolidated Theatres and Hawaiian Humane Society are teaming up to spread awareness for pet adoption with a presentation of Snoopy Come Home at Ward.

Audiences can meet up with a special ambassador for pet adoption—an adoptable dog and long-time resident of the Hawaiian Humane Society—to learn more about the important work of the organization and the many amazing animals looking for a forever home. Anyone making a donation of any size to the Hawaiian Humane Society during the event will be treated to free popcorn.

The event starts at 10:00 a.m. and the screening will begin at 11:00 a.m. Ward theaters can be found at 1044 Auahi Street, Honolulu.

Originally released in 1972, Snoopy Come Home is the second animated feature film based on the beloved Peanuts comic strip, which follows Snoopy as he struggles to decide whether to leave Charlie Brown and return to his original owner. Tickets are $9.00. each.